CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|649¾
|654
|638¼
|639½
|—7¼
|Sep
|671
|675¼
|660¼
|661¾
|—6¾
|Dec
|697
|701
|686¾
|688
|—7
|Mar
|715
|719½
|706¼
|707¾
|—7
|May
|725
|727½
|714¾
|716½
|—6¼
|Jul
|719½
|723¾
|709¼
|711½
|—7¼
|Sep
|723¼
|723¼
|711¾
|713½
|—7¼
|Dec
|729¼
|734
|718¾
|720½
|—7
|Mar
|731¼
|736¼
|722½
|722½
|—6¾
|May
|714½
|—6¾
|Jul
|688½
|—6¾
|Est. sales 178,195.
|Wed.’s sales 166,088
|Wed.’s open int 430,171
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|439¼
|453¼
|438¾
|452
|+12¾
|Sep
|445½
|459¼
|445
|457¾
|+12
|Dec
|459
|470¾
|458¼
|469½
|+10½
|Mar
|471½
|482½
|471½
|481½
|+9½
|May
|479½
|489½
|479½
|489
|+9¼
|Jul
|485
|494½
|485
|494¼
|+9
|Sep
|472¼
|479¾
|472¼
|479½
|+7½
|Dec
|473¼
|480¾
|473¼
|480¾
|+7
|Mar
|488½
|490½
|488¼
|490½
|+6¾
|May
|495
|496¾
|495
|496¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|501¼
|+6½
|Sep
|472¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|471
|471¼
|468¾
|471¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|483
|+4¼
|Dec
|467¾
|+4
|Est. sales 391,063.
|Wed.’s sales 357,655
|Wed.’s open int 1,656,272,
|up 20,532
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|354¾
|361
|353½
|359
|+6½
|Sep
|365
|368¼
|362
|365
|+7
|Dec
|369¾
|375
|369½
|374
|+9¼
|Mar
|377¾
|+9¼
|May
|383¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|388½
|+9¼
|Sep
|400¼
|+9¼
|Dec
|407
|+9¼
|Mar
|404
|+9¼
|May
|410
|+9¼
|Jul
|373¼
|+9¼
|Sep
|389
|+9¼
|Est. sales 914.
|Wed.’s sales 914
|Wed.’s open int 4,243
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1176½
|1204½
|1176
|1200
|+22¾
|Aug
|1175
|1198¾
|1173¼
|1193½
|+19¼
|Sep
|1149½
|1172¾
|1149½
|1167½
|+17¼
|Nov
|1150
|1172
|1150
|1167
|+16½
|Jan
|1165
|1185½
|1164¼
|1180¾
|+15¾
|Mar
|1167¼
|1187¼
|1167¼
|1182¼
|+14¾
|May
|1171¼
|1191¼
|1171¼
|1186½
|+14
|Jul
|1178¼
|1196
|1178¼
|1191¼
|+12¾
|Aug
|1185
|+11¾
|Sep
|1161¼
|+9¾
|Nov
|1144¼
|1155¾
|1144¼
|1152¼
|+9¾
|Jan
|1160¾
|+9¾
|Mar
|1159½
|+9½
|May
|1162¼
|+9¾
|Jul
|1167¾
|+9½
|Aug
|1161¾
|+9½
|Sep
|1140½
|+9½
|Nov
|1130
|1133
|1129¾
|1129¾
|+7
|Jul
|1130
|+7
|Nov
|1093¾
|+7
|Est. sales 321,899.
|Wed.’s sales 294,337
|Wed.’s open int 847,538,
|up 11,683
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.18
|44.65
|43.11
|44.35
|+1.22
|Aug
|43.44
|44.86
|43.37
|44.58
|+1.20
|Sep
|43.49
|44.95
|43.49
|44.68
|+1.19
|Oct
|43.51
|44.94
|43.51
|44.71
|+1.20
|Dec
|43.77
|45.16
|43.75
|44.95
|+1.19
|Jan
|44.04
|45.32
|44.04
|45.13
|+1.15
|Mar
|44.29
|45.51
|44.29
|45.32
|+1.09
|May
|44.49
|45.74
|44.49
|45.54
|+1.05
|Jul
|44.69
|45.93
|44.67
|45.71
|+1.02
|Aug
|45.55
|+.99
|Sep
|45.28
|+.96
|Oct
|44.93
|+.93
|Dec
|44.45
|44.87
|44.45
|44.87
|+.95
|Jan
|44.88
|+.95
|Mar
|44.90
|+.95
|May
|44.83
|+.95
|Jul
|44.74
|+.95
|Aug
|44.47
|+.95
|Sep
|44.49
|+.95
|Oct
|44.36
|+.95
|Dec
|44.58
|+.95
|Jul
|44.47
|+.95
|Oct
|44.46
|+.95
|Dec
|44.20
|+.95
|Est. sales 163,349.
|Wed.’s sales 156,065
|Wed.’s open int 577,521,
|up 6,665
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|359.30
|365.10
|358.90
|362.80
|+3.30
|Aug
|354.60
|359.70
|353.90
|357.50
|+2.90
|Sep
|351.90
|356.30
|351.00
|354.30
|+2.60
|Oct
|350.90
|354.90
|350.20
|353.00
|+2.50
|Dec
|354.20
|358.40
|353.50
|356.50
|+2.30
|Jan
|355.70
|359.20
|354.80
|357.60
|+2.30
|Mar
|354.50
|357.70
|353.40
|356.40
|+2.10
|May
|353.90
|356.80
|353.10
|355.70
|+1.80
|Jul
|356.10
|357.40
|354.70
|357.00
|+1.60
|Aug
|354.90
|355.50
|354.90
|355.50
|+1.40
|Sep
|353.80
|354.60
|353.60
|353.60
|+1.50
|Oct
|351.10
|+1.70
|Dec
|352.90
|+1.90
|Jan
|352.60
|+1.90
|Mar
|350.30
|+1.40
|May
|350.90
|+1.50
|Jul
|352.10
|+1.50
|Aug
|350.30
|+1.50
|Sep
|350.80
|+1.40
|Oct
|350.80
|+1.10
|Dec
|350.80
|+.20
|Jul
|351.30
|+.20
|Oct
|351.30
|+.20
|Dec
|354.20
|+.20
|Est. sales 208,699.
|Wed.’s sales 195,268
|Wed.’s open int 466,917
