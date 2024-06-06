Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

June 6, 2024, 4:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 649¾ 654 638¼ 639½ —7¼
Sep 671 675¼ 660¼ 661¾ —6¾
Dec 697 701 686¾ 688 —7
Mar 715 719½ 706¼ 707¾ —7
May 725 727½ 714¾ 716½ —6¼
Jul 719½ 723¾ 709¼ 711½ —7¼
Sep 723¼ 723¼ 711¾ 713½ —7¼
Dec 729¼ 734 718¾ 720½ —7
Mar 731¼ 736¼ 722½ 722½ —6¾
May 714½ —6¾
Jul 688½ —6¾
Est. sales 178,195. Wed.’s sales 166,088
Wed.’s open int 430,171
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 439¼ 453¼ 438¾ 452 +12¾
Sep 445½ 459¼ 445 457¾ +12
Dec 459 470¾ 458¼ 469½ +10½
Mar 471½ 482½ 471½ 481½ +9½
May 479½ 489½ 479½ 489 +9¼
Jul 485 494½ 485 494¼ +9
Sep 472¼ 479¾ 472¼ 479½ +7½
Dec 473¼ 480¾ 473¼ 480¾ +7
Mar 488½ 490½ 488¼ 490½ +6¾
May 495 496¾ 495 496¾ +6¾
Jul 501¼ +6½
Sep 472¼ +4¼
Dec 471 471¼ 468¾ 471¼ +4¼
Jul 483 +4¼
Dec 467¾ +4
Est. sales 391,063. Wed.’s sales 357,655
Wed.’s open int 1,656,272, up 20,532
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 354¾ 361 353½ 359 +6½
Sep 365 368¼ 362 365 +7
Dec 369¾ 375 369½ 374 +9¼
Mar 377¾ +9¼
May 383¾ +9¼
Jul 388½ +9¼
Sep 400¼ +9¼
Dec 407 +9¼
Mar 404 +9¼
May 410 +9¼
Jul 373¼ +9¼
Sep 389 +9¼
Est. sales 914. Wed.’s sales 914
Wed.’s open int 4,243
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1176½ 1204½ 1176 1200 +22¾
Aug 1175 1198¾ 1173¼ 1193½ +19¼
Sep 1149½ 1172¾ 1149½ 1167½ +17¼
Nov 1150 1172 1150 1167 +16½
Jan 1165 1185½ 1164¼ 1180¾ +15¾
Mar 1167¼ 1187¼ 1167¼ 1182¼ +14¾
May 1171¼ 1191¼ 1171¼ 1186½ +14
Jul 1178¼ 1196 1178¼ 1191¼ +12¾
Aug 1185 +11¾
Sep 1161¼ +9¾
Nov 1144¼ 1155¾ 1144¼ 1152¼ +9¾
Jan 1160¾ +9¾
Mar 1159½ +9½
May 1162¼ +9¾
Jul 1167¾ +9½
Aug 1161¾ +9½
Sep 1140½ +9½
Nov 1130 1133 1129¾ 1129¾ +7
Jul 1130 +7
Nov 1093¾ +7
Est. sales 321,899. Wed.’s sales 294,337
Wed.’s open int 847,538, up 11,683
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 43.18 44.65 43.11 44.35 +1.22
Aug 43.44 44.86 43.37 44.58 +1.20
Sep 43.49 44.95 43.49 44.68 +1.19
Oct 43.51 44.94 43.51 44.71 +1.20
Dec 43.77 45.16 43.75 44.95 +1.19
Jan 44.04 45.32 44.04 45.13 +1.15
Mar 44.29 45.51 44.29 45.32 +1.09
May 44.49 45.74 44.49 45.54 +1.05
Jul 44.69 45.93 44.67 45.71 +1.02
Aug 45.55 +.99
Sep 45.28 +.96
Oct 44.93 +.93
Dec 44.45 44.87 44.45 44.87 +.95
Jan 44.88 +.95
Mar 44.90 +.95
May 44.83 +.95
Jul 44.74 +.95
Aug 44.47 +.95
Sep 44.49 +.95
Oct 44.36 +.95
Dec 44.58 +.95
Jul 44.47 +.95
Oct 44.46 +.95
Dec 44.20 +.95
Est. sales 163,349. Wed.’s sales 156,065
Wed.’s open int 577,521, up 6,665
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 359.30 365.10 358.90 362.80 +3.30
Aug 354.60 359.70 353.90 357.50 +2.90
Sep 351.90 356.30 351.00 354.30 +2.60
Oct 350.90 354.90 350.20 353.00 +2.50
Dec 354.20 358.40 353.50 356.50 +2.30
Jan 355.70 359.20 354.80 357.60 +2.30
Mar 354.50 357.70 353.40 356.40 +2.10
May 353.90 356.80 353.10 355.70 +1.80
Jul 356.10 357.40 354.70 357.00 +1.60
Aug 354.90 355.50 354.90 355.50 +1.40
Sep 353.80 354.60 353.60 353.60 +1.50
Oct 351.10 +1.70
Dec 352.90 +1.90
Jan 352.60 +1.90
Mar 350.30 +1.40
May 350.90 +1.50
Jul 352.10 +1.50
Aug 350.30 +1.50
Sep 350.80 +1.40
Oct 350.80 +1.10
Dec 350.80 +.20
Jul 351.30 +.20
Oct 351.30 +.20
Dec 354.20 +.20
Est. sales 208,699. Wed.’s sales 195,268
Wed.’s open int 466,917

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up