OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 649¾ 654 638¼ 639½ —7¼ Sep 671 675¼ 660¼ 661¾ —6¾ Dec 697 701 686¾ 688 —7 Mar 715 719½ 706¼ 707¾ —7 May 725 727½ 714¾ 716½ —6¼ Jul 719½ 723¾ 709¼ 711½ —7¼ Sep 723¼ 723¼ 711¾ 713½ —7¼ Dec 729¼ 734 718¾ 720½ —7 Mar 731¼ 736¼ 722½ 722½ —6¾ May 714½ —6¾ Jul 688½ —6¾ Est. sales 178,195. Wed.’s sales 166,088 Wed.’s open int 430,171 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 439¼ 453¼ 438¾ 452 +12¾ Sep 445½ 459¼ 445 457¾ +12 Dec 459 470¾ 458¼ 469½ +10½ Mar 471½ 482½ 471½ 481½ +9½ May 479½ 489½ 479½ 489 +9¼ Jul 485 494½ 485 494¼ +9 Sep 472¼ 479¾ 472¼ 479½ +7½ Dec 473¼ 480¾ 473¼ 480¾ +7 Mar 488½ 490½ 488¼ 490½ +6¾ May 495 496¾ 495 496¾ +6¾ Jul 501¼ +6½ Sep 472¼ +4¼ Dec 471 471¼ 468¾ 471¼ +4¼ Jul 483 +4¼ Dec 467¾ +4 Est. sales 391,063. Wed.’s sales 357,655 Wed.’s open int 1,656,272, up 20,532 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 354¾ 361 353½ 359 +6½ Sep 365 368¼ 362 365 +7 Dec 369¾ 375 369½ 374 +9¼ Mar 377¾ +9¼ May 383¾ +9¼ Jul 388½ +9¼ Sep 400¼ +9¼ Dec 407 +9¼ Mar 404 +9¼ May 410 +9¼ Jul 373¼ +9¼ Sep 389 +9¼ Est. sales 914. Wed.’s sales 914 Wed.’s open int 4,243 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1176½ 1204½ 1176 1200 +22¾ Aug 1175 1198¾ 1173¼ 1193½ +19¼ Sep 1149½ 1172¾ 1149½ 1167½ +17¼ Nov 1150 1172 1150 1167 +16½ Jan 1165 1185½ 1164¼ 1180¾ +15¾ Mar 1167¼ 1187¼ 1167¼ 1182¼ +14¾ May 1171¼ 1191¼ 1171¼ 1186½ +14 Jul 1178¼ 1196 1178¼ 1191¼ +12¾ Aug 1185 +11¾ Sep 1161¼ +9¾ Nov 1144¼ 1155¾ 1144¼ 1152¼ +9¾ Jan 1160¾ +9¾ Mar 1159½ +9½ May 1162¼ +9¾ Jul 1167¾ +9½ Aug 1161¾ +9½ Sep 1140½ +9½ Nov 1130 1133 1129¾ 1129¾ +7 Jul 1130 +7 Nov 1093¾ +7 Est. sales 321,899. Wed.’s sales 294,337 Wed.’s open int 847,538, up 11,683 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.18 44.65 43.11 44.35 +1.22 Aug 43.44 44.86 43.37 44.58 +1.20 Sep 43.49 44.95 43.49 44.68 +1.19 Oct 43.51 44.94 43.51 44.71 +1.20 Dec 43.77 45.16 43.75 44.95 +1.19 Jan 44.04 45.32 44.04 45.13 +1.15 Mar 44.29 45.51 44.29 45.32 +1.09 May 44.49 45.74 44.49 45.54 +1.05 Jul 44.69 45.93 44.67 45.71 +1.02 Aug 45.55 +.99 Sep 45.28 +.96 Oct 44.93 +.93 Dec 44.45 44.87 44.45 44.87 +.95 Jan 44.88 +.95 Mar 44.90 +.95 May 44.83 +.95 Jul 44.74 +.95 Aug 44.47 +.95 Sep 44.49 +.95 Oct 44.36 +.95 Dec 44.58 +.95 Jul 44.47 +.95 Oct 44.46 +.95 Dec 44.20 +.95 Est. sales 163,349. Wed.’s sales 156,065 Wed.’s open int 577,521, up 6,665 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 359.30 365.10 358.90 362.80 +3.30 Aug 354.60 359.70 353.90 357.50 +2.90 Sep 351.90 356.30 351.00 354.30 +2.60 Oct 350.90 354.90 350.20 353.00 +2.50 Dec 354.20 358.40 353.50 356.50 +2.30 Jan 355.70 359.20 354.80 357.60 +2.30 Mar 354.50 357.70 353.40 356.40 +2.10 May 353.90 356.80 353.10 355.70 +1.80 Jul 356.10 357.40 354.70 357.00 +1.60 Aug 354.90 355.50 354.90 355.50 +1.40 Sep 353.80 354.60 353.60 353.60 +1.50 Oct 351.10 +1.70 Dec 352.90 +1.90 Jan 352.60 +1.90 Mar 350.30 +1.40 May 350.90 +1.50 Jul 352.10 +1.50 Aug 350.30 +1.50 Sep 350.80 +1.40 Oct 350.80 +1.10 Dec 350.80 +.20 Jul 351.30 +.20 Oct 351.30 +.20 Dec 354.20 +.20 Est. sales 208,699. Wed.’s sales 195,268 Wed.’s open int 466,917

