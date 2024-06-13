Broadcom, Korn Ferry rise; Signet Jewelers, Repligen fall, Thursday, 6/13/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
John Wiley & Sons Inc., up $4.42 to $40.90.
The publisher’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Broadcom Inc., up $183.48 to $1,678.99.
The technology company raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Korn Ferry, up $6.86 to $70.27.
The consulting firm beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $16.17 to $92.25.
The jewelry retailer’s financial forecasts missed some of Wall Street’s expectations.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $5.51 to $44.84.
The restaurant and arcade chain’s fiscal first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Repligen Corp., down $16.93 to $125.94.
The life sciences company said Olivier Loeillot will replace Tony Hunt as CEO in September.
Oxford Industries Inc., up 83 cents to $101.85.
The owner of Tommy Bahama and other fashion brands recovered from an early stumble and gained ground, despite a weak earnings forecast.
Planet Fitness Inc., up 2 cents to $72.50.
The gym chain announced a $280 million accelerated stock buyback plan with Citibank.
