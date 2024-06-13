Broadcom, Korn Ferry rise; Signet Jewelers, Repligen fall, Thursday, 6/13/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: John Wiley & Sons Inc.,…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

John Wiley & Sons Inc., up $4.42 to $40.90.

The publisher’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Broadcom Inc., up $183.48 to $1,678.99.

The technology company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Korn Ferry, up $6.86 to $70.27.

The consulting firm beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $16.17 to $92.25.

The jewelry retailer’s financial forecasts missed some of Wall Street’s expectations.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $5.51 to $44.84.

The restaurant and arcade chain’s fiscal first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Repligen Corp., down $16.93 to $125.94.

The life sciences company said Olivier Loeillot will replace Tony Hunt as CEO in September.

Oxford Industries Inc., up 83 cents to $101.85.

The owner of Tommy Bahama and other fashion brands recovered from an early stumble and gained ground, despite a weak earnings forecast.

Planet Fitness Inc., up 2 cents to $72.50.

The gym chain announced a $280 million accelerated stock buyback plan with Citibank.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.