30 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA

MBA programs at some public institutions may be less expensive.

Earning an MBA can help business professionals reach C-suite positions, but those seeking a graduate business degree must factor in the cost. Some top-ranked two-year programs charge more than $80,000 in tuition per year. B-school hopefuls can find significant savings through scholarships and employer tuition benefits, but one way to save on an MBA is by attending an in-state public school. The average in-state tuition for the 2023-2024 school year among 29 of the top 30 public MBA programs was just over $34,400, according to U.S. News data. Out-of-state tuition at those same schools was just north of $49,700. Here are the 30 highest-ranked full-time public MBA programs based on average tuition, excluding the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland–College Park, which reported total program cost.

University of Houston (Bauer)

U.S. News business school rank: 56

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 33.6%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $26,692

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $42,292

Learn more about the C.T. Bauer College of Business.

University of Alabama (Manderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 55

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 31.5%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $11,100

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $32,400

Learn more about Manderson Graduate School of Business.

CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (Zicklin)

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 50%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $16,130

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $29,970

Learn more about the Zicklin School of Business.

Rutgers University–Newark and New Brunswick

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 41.9%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $29,952

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $51,996

Learn more about Rutgers Business School.

Iowa State University (Ivy)

U.S. News business school rank: 50 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 87.5%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $14,076

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $31,420

Learn more about the Debbie and Jerry Ivy College of Business.

University of Arizona (Eller)

U.S. News business school rank: 50 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 31.3%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $12,718

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $32,290

Learn more about Eller College of Management.

Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

U.S. News business school rank: 47 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 47.2%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $31,011

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $44,278

Learn more about Mays Business School.

University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

U.S. News business school rank: 47 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 34.5%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $31,870

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $54,004

Learn more about the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)

U.S. News business school rank: 47 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 51.4%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $11,468

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $29,656

Learn more about Haslam College of Business.

University of California–Irvine (Merage)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 24%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $50,598

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $62,843

Learn more about the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California–Irvine.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

U.S. News business school rank: 43

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 49.6%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $27,015

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $50,663

Learn more about the Wisconsin School of Business.

Michigan State University (Broad)

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 17.4%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $34,420

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $54,616

Learn more about the Eli Broad Graduate School of Management.

University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 34%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $102,029 per program

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $123,494 per program

Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

William & Mary University (Mason)

U.S. News business school rank: 40

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 59.2%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $37,632

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $49,470

Learn more about the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at William & Mary University.

The University of Texas at Dallas

U.S. News business school rank: 38 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 33.2%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $15,309

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $30,054

Learn more about the Naveen Jindal School of Management.

University of Utah (Eccles)

U.S. News business school rank: 38 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 52%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $34,000

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $35,000

Learn more about the David Eccles School of Business.

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News business school rank: 36

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 30.2%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $12,737

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $30,130

Learn more about the Warrington College of Business.

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

U.S. News business school rank: 35

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 46.9%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $43,640

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $55,920

Learn more about the Carlson School of Management.

Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

U.S. News business school rank: 32

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 16.2%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $29,376

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $51,290

Learn more about the W. P. Carey School of Business.

Ohio State University (Fisher)

U.S. News business school rank: 30 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 12.2%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $30,231

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $57,960

Learn more about the Max M. Fisher College of Business.

University of Georgia (Terry)

U.S. News business school rank: 27 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 35.5%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $13,578

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $32,606

Learn more about the Terry College of Business.

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News business school rank: 27 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 41.6%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $38,889

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $56,727

Learn more about the Michael G. Foster School of Business.

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

U.S. News business school rank: 25

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 19.4%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $29,508

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $40,752

Learn more about the Scheller College of Business.

Indiana University (Kelley)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 27.3%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $28,992

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $54,602

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.

University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 40.4%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $74,618

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $74,618

Learn more about the Anderson School of Management.

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 37.6%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $50,109

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $67,921

Learn more about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

U.S. News business school rank: 16 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 37.9%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $51,238

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $56,814

Learn more about the McCombs School of Business.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 38%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $70,392

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $75,392

Learn more about the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 39.4%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $72,060

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $74,378

Learn more about the Darden School of Business.

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

U.S. News business school rank: 7 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2023 new entrants): 23%

In-state tuition (2023-2024): $69,814

Out-of-state tuition (2023-2024): $82,059

Learn more about the Haas School of Business.

See the complete 2024 Best Business Schools rankings and learn more about MBA degrees. Find guidance on all the key steps of the MBA application process, including strategies for getting accepted into top business schools. Follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest admissions news and analysis.

30 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/18/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.