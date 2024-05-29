NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Precious metals Engelhard industrial bullion, Gold, per troy oz 1991.00…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Precious metals

Engelhard industrial bullion, Gold, per troy oz 1991.00 1988.00 Handy & Harman base price, Gold, per troy oz 1994.45 1984.60 Handy & Harman fabric price, Gold, per troy oz 2213.84 2202.91 LBMA Gold Price AM, Gold, per troy oz 1988.50 n.a. LBMA Gold Price PM, Gold, per troy oz 1994.45 n.a. Krugerrand, wholesale – E, Gold, per troy oz 2071.63 2061.07 Maple Leaf, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 2091.55 2080.89 American Eagle, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 2091.55 2080.89 Mexican peso, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 2409.69 2397.46 Austria crown, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 1955.51 1945.56 Austria phil, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz 2091.55 2080.89 Engelhard industrial bullion, Silver, troy oz. 23.2500 23.2500 Handy & Harman base price, Silver, troy oz. 23.1630 23.1240 Handy & Harman fabric price, Silver, troy oz. 28.9540 28.9050 LBMA spot price (GBP), Silver, troy oz. £18.5200 n.a. (U.S.$ equivalent), Silver, troy oz. 22.6400 n.a. Coins, wholesale $1,000 face val – A, Silver, troy oz. 19749 19741 LBMA Platinum Price PM, Other precious metals 931.0 n.a. Platinum, Engelhard industrial bullion, Other precious metals 935.0 932.0 Palladium, Engelhard industrial bullion, Other precious metals 1130.0 1135.0

Other metals

Aluminum, LME, $ per metric ton. 2219.5000 n.a. Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 3.6745 3.7095 Iron Ore, 62% Fe CFR China – S 126.8000 n.a. Steel, HRC USA, FOB Midwest Mill – S 900 n.a.

Battery/EV metals

BMI Lithium Carbonate, EXW China, =99.2% – V,W 22325 22325 BMI Lithium Hydroxide, EXW China, =56.5% – V,W 19925 19925 BMI Cobalt sulphate, EXW China, >20.5% – V,M 5275 5275 BMI Nickel Sulphate, EXW China, >22% – V,M 4295 4295 BMI Flake Graphite, FOB China, -100 Mesh, 94-95% – V,M 540 540

Fibers and textiles

Burlap, 10-oz, 40-inch NY yard – N,W 0.7300 0.7300 Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb – U 0.7637 0.7475 Cotlook ‘A’ Index – T 91.8000 n.a. Hides – U n.a. n.a. Wool, 64s, staple, Terr. delivery lb. – U,W n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Bran, wheat middlings, Kn. City; $ per ton – U,W 135 135 Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu – BP,U 4.4700 4.4700 Corn gluten feed, Midwest, ton – U,W 162.87 162.87 Corn gluten meal, Midwest, ton – U,W 580.85 580.85 Cottonseed meal 41%, ton – U,W 350 350 Yellow Corn Hominy Feed, Cent Ill. – U,W 138 138 Meat-bonemeal, 50% pro Mnpls ton – U,W 440 440 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. – U 4.3200 4.2825 Rice, Long Grain Milled, No. 2 AR – U,W 35.88 35.88 Sorghum, (Milo) No. 2 Gulf $/bu – U n.a. n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% – U,W 457.60 457.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu – BP,U 12.9700 13.0600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. – U 8.9100 9.1375 Wheat, No. 2 soft red, St.Louis, bushel – U 5.9650 6.0675 Wheat – Hard – KC (USDA) $ per bu – U 6.7650 6.7875 Wheat, No. 1 soft white, del Portland, Ore – U 6.9250 6.9250

Foods

choice 1-3,600-900 lbs. – U, Beef, carcass equiv. index value, 285.35 284.61 select 1-3,600-900 lbs. – U, Beef, carcass equiv. index value, 257.86 256.57 Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. – U,W 1.1645 1.1645 Butter, AA Chicago, lb – D 3.1075 3.0100 Cheddar cheese, barrels, Chicago lb. – D 164.00 158.00 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. – D 166.50 170.00 Milk, Nonfat dry, Chicago lb. – D 118.50 117.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. – Y 1.6185 1.6662 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. – Y 1.9074 1.9565 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen – U 1.1650 1.4450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt – P 17.30 17.45 Hams, 17-20 lbs, Mid-US lb fob – U 0.85 0.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt – U 75.04 76.43 Pork bellies, 12-14 lbs Mid-US lb – U n.a. n.a. Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb – U 1.1066 1.1453 Steers, Tex.-Okla. ch avg cwt – U n.a. 185.00 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt – U,W 254.88 254.88

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. – U,W n.a. n.a. Grease, choice white, Chicago lb. – H 0.4800 0.4500 Lard, Chicago lb. – U n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. – U,W 0.5211 0.5211 Tallow, bleachable; Chicago lb. – H 0.5375 0.5375 Tallow, edible, Chicago lb. – U n.a. n.a.

