Westlake: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $174 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

