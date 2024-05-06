Vertex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion. The…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $4.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.10 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

Vertex expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.55 billion to $10.75 billion.

