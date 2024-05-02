Texas Roadhouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $113.2 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $113.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.69.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXRH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.