Texas Roadhouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $113.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.69.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.
The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
