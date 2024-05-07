Tempur Sealy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $76.3…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $76.3 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Tempur Sealy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.90 per share.

