Take-Two Interactive, RBC Bearings rise; Cracker Barrel, Flowers Foods fall, Friday, 5/17/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Snowflake Inc., down $3.18 to $161.86.

The software company is reportedly in talks to buy Reka AI.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $1.76 to $147.84.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

DXC Technology Co., down $3.36 to $16.52.

The technology services and consulting company’s earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $8.26 to $49.01.

The restaurant operator slashed its dividend.

RBC Bearings Inc., up $21.72 to $289.28.

The maker of bearings and components gave investors a revenue forecast that topped analysts’ expectations.

Doximity Inc., up $4.29 to $28.03.

The medical social networking site beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Flowers Foods Inc., down $1.04 to $24.45.

The bakery goods company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., down 48 cents to $30.51.

The aircraft parts maker and Boeing supplier is laying off about 450 workers.

