Take-Two Interactive, RBC Bearings rise; Cracker Barrel, Flowers Foods fall, Friday, 5/17/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Snowflake Inc., down $3.18 to $161.86.
The software company is reportedly in talks to buy Reka AI.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $1.76 to $147.84.
The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
DXC Technology Co., down $3.36 to $16.52.
The technology services and consulting company’s earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $8.26 to $49.01.
The restaurant operator slashed its dividend.
RBC Bearings Inc., up $21.72 to $289.28.
The maker of bearings and components gave investors a revenue forecast that topped analysts’ expectations.
Doximity Inc., up $4.29 to $28.03.
The medical social networking site beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Flowers Foods Inc., down $1.04 to $24.45.
The bakery goods company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., down 48 cents to $30.51.
The aircraft parts maker and Boeing supplier is laying off about 450 workers.
