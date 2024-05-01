SurModics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $247,000 in…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $247,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $32 million in the period.

SurModics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 67 cents per share to a loss of 47 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $122 million to $124 million.

