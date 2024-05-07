Surgery Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its first quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $717.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.7 million.

Surgery Partners expects full-year revenue of $3.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGRY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.