StealthGas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 22, 2024, 9:33 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.7 million in its first quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $41.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.7 million.

