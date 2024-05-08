Stantec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $58.9 million.…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $58.9 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.02 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $996.8 million.

