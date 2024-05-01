SP Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.6 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The parking facility management company posted revenue of $451.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $222.1 million.

