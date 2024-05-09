Savers Value: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $467,000…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $467,000 in its first quarter.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $354.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354.9 million.

