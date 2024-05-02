Qatar Airways Launches First Credit Cards in the U.S.

Qatar Airways is making a splash as it enters the U.S. credit card market with two new cards and a…

Qatar Airways is making a splash as it enters the U.S. credit card market with two new cards and a waitlist bonus of up to 10,000 points. Add your name to the waitlist now to be among the first travelers eligible to apply for one of the Qatar Airways credit cards before the card launches in early May 2024. Learn more about the Qatar Airways credit card waitlist bonus offer and how to sign up.

New Credit Cards from Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Qatar Airways is launching two new credit cards in partnership with Cardless, a leader in the fintech industry. Although Qatar Airways is a transfer partner of multiple flexible points programs, this will be the first Qatar Airways credit cards available in the U.S.

The new credit cards will be available in two variations — Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. Each card offers unique benefits for travelers who prefer to fly on Qatar Airways and will be revealed in early May 2024.

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

Qatar Airways Credit Card Waitlist Bonus Points

To promote the launch of its first U.S. credit cards, Qatar Airways and Cardless are offering up to 10,000 bonus points for consumers who sign up for the Qatar Airways Privilege Club credit card waitlist and apply for one of the cards during the promotional period. To earn the waitlist bonus, follow these steps:

— Sign up for the Qatar Airways credit card waitlist at waitlist.cardless.com/qatar-airways.

— Apply for either Qatar Airways credit card when the applications go live in early May 2024. You must apply within 30 days of the launch date to qualify for the waitlist bonus.

— Meet the spending requirements for your card.

If you meet the spending requirements, you’ll receive 5,000 bonus points with the Visa Signature card or 10,000 bonus points for the Visa Infinite card.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

The Bottom Line About the Waitlist Bonus

Signing up for the Qatar Airways waitlist is free and does not obligate you to apply for either Qatar Airways credit card when applications go live. When you sign up for the waitlist, you’re eligible to receive up to 10,000 bonus points in addition to the welcome bonus available when you open a new credit card within 30 days of card launch. In addition to these bonuses, each Qatar Airways credit card includes valuable benefits that will be announced in early May 2024.

More from U.S. News

Delta Restricts Sky Club Access

Which Credit Cards Offer American Express Centurion Lounge Access?

Choice Hotels Has Launched 2 Credit Cards: Which Is Best?

Qatar Airways Launches First Credit Cards in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com