PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $114.4 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $603.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $540 million for the fiscal third quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $5.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.34 billion.

