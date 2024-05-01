Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 580¼ 580½ 579 579 —6
Jul 604¼ 608¾ 593½ 599¼ —4
Sep 622¾ 627¼ 614 619 —3¼
Dec 649 653 641½ 646 —2¾
Mar 670 673¾ 663¾ 667¼ —2¾
May 681½ 682¾ 676 679½ —1½
Jul 683¼ 683½ 677¾ 681¼
Sep 690 690½ 685 690½ +1¾
Dec 702¾ 704¾ 697½ 704¼ +1¾
Est. sales 163,025. Tue.’s sales 157,718
Tue.’s open int 362,572
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 440 443½ 437¼ 443½ +4
Jul 446¾ 450¾ 443¾ 450¼ +3½
Sep 455¾ 459½ 452 459¼ +3½
Dec 469¼ 473 466 472¾ +3¼
Mar 483 486¾ 479¾ 486¼ +2¾
May 492 495¼ 488½ 494¾ +2¼
Jul 498 501 494¾ 500¾ +1¾
Sep 478¾ 482½ 477¼ 482¼ +1½
Dec 483¾ 486¾ 481½ 486½ +1¾
Mar 494½ 494½ 494¼ 494½
May 500¼ 501¼ 500¼ 501¼ +1¼
Jul 501¾ 501¾ 501½ 501½ —1¾
Dec 476 476 476 476 —2
Est. sales 278,031. Tue.’s sales 257,139
Tue.’s open int 1,417,715, up 277
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 369 376 367¾ 372 +2½
Sep 360 360 360 360 —1
Dec 368 368 366 366 +2½
Est. sales 1,274. Tue.’s sales 1,274
Tue.’s open int 3,322
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1145 1156¼ 1141 1150¾ +5¼
Jul 1161 1171½ 1156¼ 1170½ +7½
Aug 1163 1172½ 1159 1172 +6½
Sep 1154 1162¾ 1151 1161½ +4¾
Nov 1156½ 1166 1153¾ 1165 +5½
Jan 1170 1177¾ 1165¾ 1177 +5¾
Mar 1169 1177¾ 1166½ 1177 +5¼
May 1173¾ 1181½ 1172 1180 +3¼
Jul 1179 1188¼ 1178¼ 1187 +3¾
Nov 1149 1155¾ 1149 1154¼ +4
Est. sales 259,005. Tue.’s sales 235,166
Tue.’s open int 722,851

