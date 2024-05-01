CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|580¼
|580½
|579
|579
|—6
|Jul
|604¼
|608¾
|593½
|599¼
|—4
|Sep
|622¾
|627¼
|614
|619
|—3¼
|Dec
|649
|653
|641½
|646
|—2¾
|Mar
|670
|673¾
|663¾
|667¼
|—2¾
|May
|681½
|682¾
|676
|679½
|—1½
|Jul
|683¼
|683½
|677¾
|681¼
|Sep
|690
|690½
|685
|690½
|+1¾
|Dec
|702¾
|704¾
|697½
|704¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 163,025.
|Tue.’s sales 157,718
|Tue.’s open int 362,572
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|440
|443½
|437¼
|443½
|+4
|Jul
|446¾
|450¾
|443¾
|450¼
|+3½
|Sep
|455¾
|459½
|452
|459¼
|+3½
|Dec
|469¼
|473
|466
|472¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|483
|486¾
|479¾
|486¼
|+2¾
|May
|492
|495¼
|488½
|494¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|498
|501
|494¾
|500¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|478¾
|482½
|477¼
|482¼
|+1½
|Dec
|483¾
|486¾
|481½
|486½
|+1¾
|Mar
|494½
|494½
|494¼
|494½
|+¼
|May
|500¼
|501¼
|500¼
|501¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|501¾
|501¾
|501½
|501½
|—1¾
|Dec
|476
|476
|476
|476
|—2
|Est. sales 278,031.
|Tue.’s sales 257,139
|Tue.’s open int 1,417,715,
|up 277
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|369
|376
|367¾
|372
|+2½
|Sep
|360
|360
|360
|360
|—1
|Dec
|368
|368
|366
|366
|+2½
|Est. sales 1,274.
|Tue.’s sales 1,274
|Tue.’s open int 3,322
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1145
|1156¼
|1141
|1150¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|1161
|1171½
|1156¼
|1170½
|+7½
|Aug
|1163
|1172½
|1159
|1172
|+6½
|Sep
|1154
|1162¾
|1151
|1161½
|+4¾
|Nov
|1156½
|1166
|1153¾
|1165
|+5½
|Jan
|1170
|1177¾
|1165¾
|1177
|+5¾
|Mar
|1169
|1177¾
|1166½
|1177
|+5¼
|May
|1173¾
|1181½
|1172
|1180
|+3¼
|Jul
|1179
|1188¼
|1178¼
|1187
|+3¾
|Nov
|1149
|1155¾
|1149
|1154¼
|+4
|Est. sales 259,005.
|Tue.’s sales 235,166
|Tue.’s open int 722,851
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.