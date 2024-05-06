PRA Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $255.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

