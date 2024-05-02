Peabody Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.6…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 30 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $983.6 million in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 5%. The stock has fallen slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU

