Pampa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $267 million in its first quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of $4.90 per share.

The electricity company posted revenue of $401 million in the period.

