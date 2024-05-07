Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Pampa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 7:11 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $267 million in its first quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of $4.90 per share.

The electricity company posted revenue of $401 million in the period.

