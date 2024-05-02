Open Text: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $98.3 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

