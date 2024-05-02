Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Open Text: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:33 PM

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $98.3 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

