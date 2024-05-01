Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NVE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NVE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 6:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.1 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up