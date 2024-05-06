MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: When do the polls close? | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results | Photos from the polls
Northwest Natural: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Monday reported earnings of $63.8 million in its first quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $433.5 million in the period.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 to $2.24 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

