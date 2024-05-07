Nikola: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $147.7 million in its first…

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $147.7 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The pioneer in zero-emission trucks posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

