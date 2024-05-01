NCS Multistage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

