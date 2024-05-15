Navigator Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported net income of $22.6 million in its…

The London-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $134.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $120 million.

