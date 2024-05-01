National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $166.3…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $166.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.79 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $629.9 million in the period.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share.

