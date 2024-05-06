Live Radio
Napco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 7:27 AM

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amityville, New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSSC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

