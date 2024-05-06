Napco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amityville, New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period.

