Montrose Environmental: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $155.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.6 million.

Montrose Environmental expects full-year revenue in the range of $690 million to $740 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEG

