MKS Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported net income of $15 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $868 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to $1.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $820 million to $900 million for the fiscal second quarter.

