Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $208.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212 million.

Mercury Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

