MDU Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported net income of $100.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

MDU Resources expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion.

