ING: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:05 AM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.71 billion in its first quarter.

The Amsterdam-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $6.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.06 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ING

