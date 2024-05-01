Idexx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $235.6 million.…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $235.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.81.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $964.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $965.4 million.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $10.82 to $11.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $3.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDXX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.