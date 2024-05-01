Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was off 3.50 cents at $5.8150 a bushel; May corn rose 3.75 cents at $4.4325 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 3.50 cents at $5.8150 a bushel; May corn rose 3.75 cents at $4.4325 a bushel, May oats was up 8 cents at $3.79 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 10.75 cents at $11.5575 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off 1.12 cents at $1.7385 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 3.15 cents at $2.4142la pound; while May lean hogs lost 1.13 cents at $.9202 a pound.

