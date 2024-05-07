Live Radio
Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 3:47 PM

Wheat for May was off 7.50 cents at $6.2475 a bushel; May corn lost 3.25 cents at $4.5375 a bushel, May oats was up .75 cent at $3.97 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 2.50 cents at $12.3225 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.7762 a pound; May feeder cattle gained .75 cent at $2.4215 a pound; while May lean hogs rose .35 cent at $.9252 a pound.

