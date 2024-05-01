Gibraltar Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.9 million…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.9 million in its first quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $292.5 million in the period.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.57 to $4.82 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion.

