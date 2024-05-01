Flex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $395 million. On a…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $395 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $6.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $2.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $6.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $25.4 billion to $26.4 billion.

