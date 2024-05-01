Etsy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $63 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $646 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETSY

