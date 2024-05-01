Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Home » Latest News » Emergent Biosolutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:52 PM

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $300.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Emergent Biosolutions said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $210 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.

