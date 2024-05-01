Donnelley Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $33.3 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $33.3 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $203.4 million in the period.

