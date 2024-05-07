Disney: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $22.08 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.13 billion.

