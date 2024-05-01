Cross Country: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $379.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $340 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Cross Country shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.90, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCRN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.