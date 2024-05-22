CorVel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.5 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share.

The health care management company posted revenue of $207.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.3 million, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $795.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.