CompX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The security products maker posted revenue of $38 million in the period.

