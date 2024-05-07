Compass: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Tuesday reported a loss…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $48 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $364 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.7 million.

