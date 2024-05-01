Cimpress: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $780.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $782.6 million.

