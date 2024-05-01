Cencora: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $420.8 million.…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $420.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.65 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $68.41 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.35 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.30 to $13.50 per share.

