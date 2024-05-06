Celldex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Monday reported a loss of $32.8 million…

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Monday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its first quarter.

The Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $156,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLDX

